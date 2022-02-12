Shop Local Saturday
Every Saturday, celebrate small businesses with CBS2!
These shops have worked nonstop while spreading joy to the community.
Nutley, N.J.
Underground Skate Shop
66 Franklin Avenue
Nutley, NJ 07110
973-320-2070
undergroundskateshop.com
CBS2 rolled into Underground Skate Shop on National Skate Shop Day to explore the growing popularity of the sport that used to be known as sidewalk surfing.
Studio Bliss Clothing & Gift Bar/
Art on the Ave Paint your own Pottery Studio
165 Franklin Avenue
Nutley, NJ 07110
shopstudiobliss.com
artontheavenutley.com
Nicole Randazzo and her mom own these creative, connected shops.
Pretty Handy Makerspace and Gift Shop
165 Franklin Avenue Suite 202
Nutley, NJ 07110
973-798-2300
prettyhandy.org
Instead of competing for customers, this unique shop collaborates with other local businesses.
Kingsland Manor
3 Kingsland Street
Nutley, NJ 07110
973-661-3410
kingslandmanornutley.org
Kingsland Manor adds to Nutley, New Jersey's rich history.
Walt's Beef Jerky
78 Franklin Avenue
Nutley, NJ 07110
973-661-0874
www.waltsjerky.com
Fort Lee, N.J.
Dancing Petals Floral Design Studio
406 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-482-4475
dancingpetalsflowers.com
Everything at Dancing Petals Floral Design Studio has a personal touch.
Center Pharmacy
251 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-947-5550
centerpharmacynj.com
Loyal customers are just what the doctor ordered at Center Pharmacy.
Saigon Kitchen
2024 Center Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-592-8890
saigonkitchenfl.com
Saigon Kitchen benefits from the support of Fort Lee's vibrant Asian community.
Marty's Burgers
2021 Center Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-366-3079
martysfortlee.com
Burgers and Vietnamese food may not seem to go together at first, but there's a reason why these two restaurants are so close.
Pet Story
1625 Lemoine Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-969-1500
petstoryonline.com
Pet Story sells all-natural, homemade jerky for pets.
Patchogue, N.Y.
Mademoiselle Patisserie
61 N Ocean Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
631-627-8560
MademoiselleOfPatchogue.com
Mademoiselle Patisserie recently opened a satellite boutique at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library.
Cryology Patchogue
73 N Ocean Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
631-627-8617
cryologyny.com
More and more people are discovering the benefits of really cold temperatures. Cryology Patchogue was the first cryotherapy center on Long Island.
Thred
7 Village Green Way
Patchogue, NY 11772
631-730-5755
thredny.com
Thred is a contemporary women's clothing boutique.
Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe
33 E Main St
Patchogue, NY 11772
631-730-8383
shoppaperdoll.com
This retro novelty and gift shop has been creating fun experiences and bringing original products to Patchogue for five years.
Super Pet Expo, Edison, New Jersey
New Jersey Convention Center
97 Sunfield Ave.
Edison, NJ 08837
For tickets or more information, click here
The pet expo runs from Jan. 21-23.
Beth Hocke, Outcast Rescue
Catasauqua, PA
outcastrescue.org
Outcast Rescue focuses on pit bulls and Rottweilers, which Hocke says are misunderstood breeds.
Arks-N-Barks
541 Hwy 22 East
Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889
888-844-7707
arksnbarks.com
Elicia & Wayne Kessler's business is based in New Jersey, but they ship gifts all over the world.
NJ Pet Supply
1288 Hwy 33, Unit 2
Farmingdale, NJ 07727
844-275-9800
njpetsupply.com
NJ Pet Supply sells collagen for dogs! Frank Frattini says it's more digestible than rawhide.
Bing's Barkin' Bakery
0 Ionia Ave
Staten Island, NY 10312
718-702-7038
bingsbarkinbakery.com
Business is booming at Aimee & Paul Colletti's all-natural dog bakery.
K9 Doodie Patrol
Multiple Locations
609-817-5937
k9doodiepatrol.com
East Hanover, New Jersey
Sew Jersey
36 NJ-10
East Hanover, NJ 07936
sewjersey.com
973-585-7282
Believe it or not, sewing machines are becoming more popular among millennials.
Westwood, New Jersey
Goldberg's Bagels
90 Westwood Avenue
facebook.com/goldbergswestwood69
201-666-9896
Howie Goldberg talks with John Elliott about the importance of supporting family owned and operated businesses.
Music Merchant
157 Westwood Avenue
musicmerchant.com
201-666-7777
John Schlapak of the Music Merchant talks with John Elliott about the value of shopping in person as opposed to online.
Stack Creamery
287 Westwood Avenue
stackcreamery.com
201-722-4780
CBS2's John Elliott checks out Stack Creamery, which opened just after the start of the pandemic.
Ginger N'Cream
350 Center Avenue
gingerncream.com
201-664-2440
CBS2's John Elliott speaks with Sue Bahng, the owner of Ginger N'Cream, which might be described as a department store that occupies four houses in Westwood, N.J.
Market House
172 Center Avenue
markethouseshoplocal.com
201-364-7671
CBS2's John Elliott talks with Chelsea Bogart of Market House, which sells unique treasures in Westwood, N.J.
Here are some other businesses in Westwood:
westwoodmoviehouse.com
hollywoodheroes.com
enjoytruefood.com/westwood-market
huntandorchard.com
Brooklyn
Konditori
114 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
773-797-2118
This Swedish espresso bar has a full menu and is a popular spot in the neighborhood.
Exit9 Gift Emporium
127 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-422-7720
This gift shop works with vendors in the Tri-State Area to spread the "Shop Local" message.
Something Else on Smith
144 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-643-3204
This boutique specializes in items you probably won't find at big department stores.
DNA Footwear
141 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-797-9701
This family-owned company sells shoes designed in Brooklyn at affordable prices.
Paisanos Butcher Shop
162 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-855-2641
This family-owned Italian butcher shop opened in 1960.
Free People, clothing boutique
113 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-250-0050
Bloomfield, New Jersey
On Dec. 11, Bloomfield hosted the Bloomfield Center Holiday Hunt. If people visited five or more local stores or made a $20 purchase, they could be entered to win some holiday prizes. Santa and an ice sculptor showed up too! For more information, click here.
J.T. Murdoch Shoes
623 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-748-6484
jtmurdoch.com
The oldest store in Bloomfield was founded in 1888 and it's still family owned and operated.
Civilized Nation
549 Bloomfield Ave #3301
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-566-6600
civilizednationshop.com
Bloomfield's newest shoe store has an amazing selection of Nike and Air Jordan sneakers (sportswear too).
Jalapeno Cycling
57 Washington St.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-743-3507
jalapenocycling.com
Bike supplies remain low, but this full service bike shop has great gift options.
Anthony's Cheesecake
71 Washington St.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-415-8885
anthonyscheesecake.com
Anthony's Cheesecake features amazing cheesecake (of course) and a full menu, too. The business flooded during Ida, but the community rallied to keep it open.
Bury the Hatchet
672 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-866-5337
burythehatchet.com
Nothing says, "Happy holidays!" like a night of ax throwing with family and friends.
Six Points Pub
574 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-337-5401
sixpointspub.com
Six Points Pub opened in the middle of the pandemic.
Save & Rave Consignment Shop
615 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
862-500-1377
saveravenj.com
Owner Alonya Holley sells gently loved luxury goods and her own line of original clothing.
Pharm-D Rx
312 Glenwood Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-743-3300
pharmd-rx.com
This independent pharmacy competes with big box stores by offering delivery services and a juice bar.
Vega Palace Jewelry
572 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-429-0525
facebook.com/vegapalacejewelry
Forest Hills
Aigner Chocolates
103-02 Metropolitan Ave
Forest Hills, NY 11375
aignerchocolates.com
Mark Libertini, a trained pastry chef, described the challenges of running a chocolate shop and owning a small business.
Rachel Kellner discusses how she and her husband came to own Aigner Chocolates.
Wagging Tails
105-22 Metropolitan Ave
Forest Hills, NY 11375
waggingtailsny.com
James, the owner of Wagging Tails, says "the purpose of having a mom and pop shop is to support the community."
Nick's Bistro
104-20 Metropolitan Ave
Forest Hills, NY 11375
nicksbistro.com
At Nick's Bistro, "We're all partners in this. Every one of our employees is an intricate part of making this the success that it is." Alfred, the owner of Nick's Bistro, says community support "was the only reason that we survived throughout the pandemic."
JLTC
96-09B 72nd Ave
Forest Hills, NY 11375
jltc.co
JLTC is another way to treat yourself. It's more of a clinic than a spa, says the owner.
Brilianna Photography
105-21 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY 11375
briliannaphotography.com
Cinemart Movie Theater
106-03 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY 11375
cinemartcinemas.com
Royal Collectibles
9601 Metropolitan Ave #1
Flushing, NY 11375
royalcomicsnyc.com
Eddies Sweet Shop
105-29 Metropolitan Ave #1
Queens, NY 11375
Madison, New Jersey
Madison Pet Shop
26 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
madisonpetnj.com
Madison Pet Shop has been a staple on Main Street since the '50s.
Prima (menswear)
44 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
primamadison.com
Prima is busier than ever now that weddings and special events postponed because of the pandemic are resuming.
Tons of Toys
64 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
tonsoftoys.com
Despite supply chain problems, there's no toy shortage at Tons of Toys.
Once and Again (consignment)
52 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
shoponcenagain.com
Consignment shopping is good for the environment because it encourages the community to recycle, renew and reuse items.
Delikositas Madison (restaurant)
42 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
delikositas.com
Arepas and empanadas are some of the most popular Colombian specialties at Delikositas Madison.
54 Main Street (restaurant)
54 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
54mainst.net
Celtic Golf
19 Central Avenue
Madison, New Jersey
celticgolfnj.com
The Snooki Shop
52 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
thesnookishop.com
