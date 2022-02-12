Shop Local Saturday

Every Saturday, celebrate small businesses with CBS2!

These shops have worked nonstop while spreading joy to the community.

Nutley, N.J.

Underground Skate Shop

66 Franklin Avenue

Nutley, NJ 07110

973-320-2070

undergroundskateshop.com

CBS2 rolled into Underground Skate Shop on National Skate Shop Day to explore the growing popularity of the sport that used to be known as sidewalk surfing.

Studio Bliss Clothing & Gift Bar/

Art on the Ave Paint your own Pottery Studio

165 Franklin Avenue

Nutley, NJ 07110

shopstudiobliss.com

artontheavenutley.com

Nicole Randazzo and her mom own these creative, connected shops.

Pretty Handy Makerspace and Gift Shop

165 Franklin Avenue Suite 202

Nutley, NJ 07110

973-798-2300

prettyhandy.org

Instead of competing for customers, this unique shop collaborates with other local businesses.

Kingsland Manor

3 Kingsland Street

Nutley, NJ 07110

973-661-3410

kingslandmanornutley.org

Kingsland Manor adds to Nutley, New Jersey's rich history.

Walt's Beef Jerky

78 Franklin Avenue

Nutley, NJ 07110

973-661-0874

www.waltsjerky.com

Fort Lee, N.J.

Dancing Petals Floral Design Studio

406 Main Street

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-482-4475

dancingpetalsflowers.com

Everything at Dancing Petals Floral Design Studio has a personal touch.

Center Pharmacy

251 Main Street

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-947-5550

centerpharmacynj.com

Loyal customers are just what the doctor ordered at Center Pharmacy.

Saigon Kitchen

2024 Center Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-592-8890

saigonkitchenfl.com

Saigon Kitchen benefits from the support of Fort Lee's vibrant Asian community.

Marty's Burgers

2021 Center Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-366-3079

martysfortlee.com

Burgers and Vietnamese food may not seem to go together at first, but there's a reason why these two restaurants are so close.

Pet Story

1625 Lemoine Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-969-1500

petstoryonline.com

Pet Story sells all-natural, homemade jerky for pets.

Patchogue, N.Y.

Mademoiselle Patisserie

61 N Ocean Ave

Patchogue, NY 11772

631-627-8560

MademoiselleOfPatchogue.com

Mademoiselle Patisserie recently opened a satellite boutique at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library.

Cryology Patchogue

73 N Ocean Ave

Patchogue, NY 11772

631-627-8617

cryologyny.com

More and more people are discovering the benefits of really cold temperatures. Cryology Patchogue was the first cryotherapy center on Long Island.

Thred

7 Village Green Way

Patchogue, NY 11772

631-730-5755

thredny.com

Thred is a contemporary women's clothing boutique.

Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe

33 E Main St

Patchogue, NY 11772

631-730-8383

shoppaperdoll.com

This retro novelty and gift shop has been creating fun experiences and bringing original products to Patchogue for five years.

Super Pet Expo, Edison, New Jersey

New Jersey Convention Center

97 Sunfield Ave.

Edison, NJ 08837

For tickets or more information, click here

The pet expo runs from Jan. 21-23.

Beth Hocke, Outcast Rescue

Catasauqua, PA

outcastrescue.org

Outcast Rescue focuses on pit bulls and Rottweilers, which Hocke says are misunderstood breeds.

Arks-N-Barks

541 Hwy 22 East

Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889

888-844-7707

arksnbarks.com

Elicia & Wayne Kessler's business is based in New Jersey, but they ship gifts all over the world.

NJ Pet Supply

1288 Hwy 33, Unit 2

Farmingdale, NJ 07727

844-275-9800

njpetsupply.com

NJ Pet Supply sells collagen for dogs! Frank Frattini says it's more digestible than rawhide.

Bing's Barkin' Bakery

0 Ionia Ave

Staten Island, NY 10312

718-702-7038

bingsbarkinbakery.com

Business is booming at Aimee & Paul Colletti's all-natural dog bakery.

K9 Doodie Patrol

Multiple Locations

609-817-5937

k9doodiepatrol.com



East Hanover, New Jersey

Sew Jersey

36 NJ-10

East Hanover, NJ 07936

sewjersey.com

973-585-7282

Believe it or not, sewing machines are becoming more popular among millennials.

Westwood, New Jersey

Goldberg's Bagels

90 Westwood Avenue

facebook.com/goldbergswestwood69

201-666-9896

Howie Goldberg talks with John Elliott about the importance of supporting family owned and operated businesses.

Music Merchant

157 Westwood Avenue

musicmerchant.com

201-666-7777

John Schlapak of the Music Merchant talks with John Elliott about the value of shopping in person as opposed to online.

Stack Creamery

287 Westwood Avenue

stackcreamery.com

201-722-4780

CBS2's John Elliott checks out Stack Creamery, which opened just after the start of the pandemic.

Ginger N'Cream

350 Center Avenue

gingerncream.com

201-664-2440

CBS2's John Elliott speaks with Sue Bahng, the owner of Ginger N'Cream, which might be described as a department store that occupies four houses in Westwood, N.J.

Market House

172 Center Avenue

markethouseshoplocal.com

201-364-7671

CBS2's John Elliott talks with Chelsea Bogart of Market House, which sells unique treasures in Westwood, N.J.

Here are some other businesses in Westwood:

westwoodmoviehouse.com

hollywoodheroes.com

enjoytruefood.com/westwood-market

huntandorchard.com



Brooklyn

Konditori

114 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

773-797-2118

This Swedish espresso bar has a full menu and is a popular spot in the neighborhood.

Exit9 Gift Emporium

127 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-422-7720

This gift shop works with vendors in the Tri-State Area to spread the "Shop Local" message.

Something Else on Smith

144 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-643-3204

This boutique specializes in items you probably won't find at big department stores.

DNA Footwear

141 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-797-9701

This family-owned company sells shoes designed in Brooklyn at affordable prices.

Paisanos Butcher Shop

162 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-855-2641

This family-owned Italian butcher shop opened in 1960.

Free People, clothing boutique

113 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-250-0050



Bloomfield, New Jersey

On Dec. 11, Bloomfield hosted the Bloomfield Center Holiday Hunt. If people visited five or more local stores or made a $20 purchase, they could be entered to win some holiday prizes. Santa and an ice sculptor showed up too! For more information, click here.

J.T. Murdoch Shoes

623 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-748-6484

jtmurdoch.com

The oldest store in Bloomfield was founded in 1888 and it's still family owned and operated.

Civilized Nation

549 Bloomfield Ave #3301

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-566-6600

civilizednationshop.com

Bloomfield's newest shoe store has an amazing selection of Nike and Air Jordan sneakers (sportswear too).

Jalapeno Cycling

57 Washington St.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-743-3507

jalapenocycling.com

Bike supplies remain low, but this full service bike shop has great gift options.

Anthony's Cheesecake

71 Washington St.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-415-8885

anthonyscheesecake.com

Anthony's Cheesecake features amazing cheesecake (of course) and a full menu, too. The business flooded during Ida, but the community rallied to keep it open.

Bury the Hatchet

672 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-866-5337

burythehatchet.com

Nothing says, "Happy holidays!" like a night of ax throwing with family and friends.

Six Points Pub

574 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-337-5401

sixpointspub.com

Six Points Pub opened in the middle of the pandemic.

Save & Rave Consignment Shop

615 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

862-500-1377

saveravenj.com

Owner Alonya Holley sells gently loved luxury goods and her own line of original clothing.

Pharm-D Rx

312 Glenwood Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-743-3300

pharmd-rx.com

This independent pharmacy competes with big box stores by offering delivery services and a juice bar.

Vega Palace Jewelry

572 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-429-0525

facebook.com/vegapalacejewelry

Forest Hills

Aigner Chocolates

103-02 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

aignerchocolates.com

Mark Libertini, a trained pastry chef, described the challenges of running a chocolate shop and owning a small business.

Rachel Kellner discusses how she and her husband came to own Aigner Chocolates.

Wagging Tails

105-22 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

waggingtailsny.com

James, the owner of Wagging Tails, says "the purpose of having a mom and pop shop is to support the community."

Nick's Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

nicksbistro.com

At Nick's Bistro, "We're all partners in this. Every one of our employees is an intricate part of making this the success that it is." Alfred, the owner of Nick's Bistro, says community support "was the only reason that we survived throughout the pandemic."

JLTC

96-09B 72nd Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

jltc.co

JLTC is another way to treat yourself. It's more of a clinic than a spa, says the owner.

Brilianna Photography

105-21 Metropolitan Ave

Queens, NY 11375

briliannaphotography.com



Cinemart Movie Theater

106-03 Metropolitan Ave

Queens, NY 11375

cinemartcinemas.com



Royal Collectibles

9601 Metropolitan Ave #1

Flushing, NY 11375

royalcomicsnyc.com



Eddies Sweet Shop

105-29 Metropolitan Ave #1

Queens, NY 11375



Madison, New Jersey

Madison Pet Shop

26 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

madisonpetnj.com

Madison Pet Shop has been a staple on Main Street since the '50s.

Prima (menswear)

44 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

primamadison.com

Prima is busier than ever now that weddings and special events postponed because of the pandemic are resuming.

Tons of Toys

64 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

tonsoftoys.com

Despite supply chain problems, there's no toy shortage at Tons of Toys.

Once and Again (consignment)

52 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

shoponcenagain.com

Consignment shopping is good for the environment because it encourages the community to recycle, renew and reuse items.

Delikositas Madison (restaurant)

42 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

delikositas.com

Arepas and empanadas are some of the most popular Colombian specialties at Delikositas Madison.

54 Main Street (restaurant)

54 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

54mainst.net

Celtic Golf

19 Central Avenue

Madison, New Jersey

celticgolfnj.com



The Snooki Shop

52 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

thesnookishop.com