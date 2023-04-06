CBS2's John Elliott offers a sneak peek at the New York International Auto Show, opening Friday

NEW YORK -- Close to 1,000 vehicles will be on display at the New York International Auto Show, which opens Friday.

"When you're crazy about cars, this is the place to be. Everything is electrification now," said Robert Sinclair, with AAA.

"Customers need to be educated on what it takes to buy and own an EV," said Aditya Jairaj, Nissan's head of EV strategy and transformation.

"There's never been a more exciting time to be in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles are so exciting," said Emma Bergg, with the Ford electric vehicle team.

"It's actually a great experience. I think a lot of the first-time people that try EVs, they're very impressed with the power, the drivability, the quietness and the comfort of the vehicle," said Melvyn Bautista, with Hyundai Motors America.

"But there's still a lot going on with the good old ICE, the internal combustion engine. We've got the hybrids over here that are getting 50, 60 miles per gallon," Sinclair said.

READ MORE: Start your engines: New York International Auto Show displays hottest new cars at Javits Center

On display at the auto show is a blast from the past that's powered by gas: the Ford Bronco Big Bend Tri-State Edition. If you really want to feel this wind in your hair, this is the ride for you. It's more than just the bare necessities.

The Corvette, America's original sports car, is celebrating it's 70th birthday this year. Several are featured at the Auto Show, including the Stingray and the Z06, the fastest Corvette. The fastest 0 to 60, at 2.5 seconds, is the brand-new hybrid coming out later this year.

The Dodge Demon is the quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass produced vehicle made on the planet. How fast does it go? It actually comes with an optional functional parachute; it's that fast.

"Does the industry need more women?" CBS2's John Elliott asked Emma Bergg.

"Yeah, absolutely. When you think about the fact that 80 percent of purchase decisions are made with women involved in that purchasing decision, hugely important that we, the organization represents our customer base, so absolutely," she said.

In addition to the handshakes and hot wheels, there are multiple electric vehicle test ride opportunities and great opportunities to learn about the challenges and rewards of making the switch to electric.