Shooting in Mott Haven, Bronx leaves 3 hospitalized, NYPD says

Three people are injured, including a teenager, after a shooting in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a home on East 140th Street near Brook Avenue. They found three people with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the thigh, a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 15-year-old was also shot in the leg. They were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where they are expected to survive.

Video from Tuesday morning shows nearby Citi Bikes hit by bullets. Officers were seen swabbing the handles to collect DNA evidence.

Police swab the handles of Citibikes at the scene of a shooting in the Bronx. CBS News New York

At least two guns could be seen lying on the ground as investigators combed through the scene.

The NYPD said multiple shell casings were found.

Two people of interest are in custody, police said. No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active.