1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Flatlands, Brooklyn, NYPD says

One man was killed and another is hospitalized after a Monday morning shooting in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn.

It happened at 8 a.m. near Utica Avenue and Avenue J.

Police said a 41-year-old man was shot and transported to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 68-year-old man's foot was grazed. He was transported to the hospital and is stable.

Officers said the suspect fled after the incident, and they don't know who it is.

The NYPD hasn't made any arrests and is continuing to investigate.