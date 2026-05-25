Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Flatlands, Brooklyn, NYPD says

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
Read Full Bio
Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

One man was killed and another is hospitalized after a Monday morning shooting in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn. 

It happened at 8 a.m. near Utica Avenue and Avenue J.

Police said a 41-year-old man was shot and transported to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 68-year-old man's foot was grazed. He was transported to the hospital and is stable.

Officers said the suspect fled after the incident, and they don't know who it is.

The NYPD hasn't made any arrests and is continuing to investigate. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue