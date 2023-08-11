New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state at Essex County Courthouse in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Sheila Oliver, the late lieutenant governor of New Jersey, was taken to the historic Essex County Courthouse in Newark on Friday to lie in state.

It's where Oliver, 71, spent much of her career before she broke barriers and became the first Black woman elected lieutenant governor.

Newark police and Essex County sheriff motorcycle units escorted Oliver's casket from Trenton, where she was lying in state at the capitol rotunda.

Gov. Phil Murphy, the first lady and a delegation of public officials deeply connected to Oliver over the years stood by.

Oliver's family was emotional returning to the place where she started her political career.

"She's home. This was her home for a long time. She spent an awful lot of time of her career, of her in life in this building," said Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

"We've been busy in Essex County and at the state to make sure that this queen has the best home going," said State Sen. Theresa Ruiz, one of Oliver's closest political allies. "I don't think anyone really understood all of the power that she had. She was quiet about that, and she did what she had to do and she get to the finish line in a positive way where nobody was left behind."

Friends described Oliver as brilliant, but humble.

"She never lost her cool. On the private side we would laugh and cry together. But in public she kept it together because she understood that women get tried more than once in capacities of leadership," said Ruiz.

Oliver will lie in state at the courthouse until 10 p.m. Friday.

A memorial service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart is planned at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The service will be streamed live CBS News New York.