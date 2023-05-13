Watch CBS News
Queens County Farm Museum holding annual Sheep Shearing Festival on Saturday

NEW YORK -- The Queens County Farm Museum's annual Sheep Shearing Festival is on Saturday. 

With the weather getting warmer, it's time for the museum to give its sheep their much-needed spring trims. 

Jennifer Walden Weprin, the farm museum's executive director, joined CBS2 News on Saturday morning to share more details about the festival.

Watch the segment in the player above, and click here for more information

First published on May 13, 2023 / 11:13 AM

