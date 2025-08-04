Watch CBS News
Shark sightings at Rockaway Beach force swimmers out of the water

Jesse Zanger
Hempstead adding reinforcements to shark patrol after recent sightings
Hempstead adding reinforcements to shark patrol after recent sightings 02:23

Rockaway Beach was shut down for swimming Monday afternoon after several shark sightings. 

At least three shark sightings were reported. 

Authorities used drones to confirm the shark sightings and closed the beach for swimming for an hour just after noon. The beach remained open while beachgoers waited to resume swimming. 

Shark sighting protocol is to shut down swimming for an hour approximately one mile in each direction of where the sighting occurred. 

This is not the first time sharks have shut down Rockaway beach this summer. It happened several times in July, including on July 4th

Shark attacks are rare. Data from 2024 shows 28 shark bites across the U.S., with one person killed. 

Experts said it was a juvenile sand tiger shark that bit a woman in the waters off Jones Beach in June. 

