Pilot who was diverted to Newfoundland after 9/11 attacks reflects on emotional flight: "I did my job"

As the terrorist attacks unfolded in New York City, the United States made the unprecedented decision to shut down its airspace.

Thirty-eight planes heading to the U.S. from overseas were diverted to a small town of Gander in the Canadian province of Newfoundland.

One of those flights was Continental Flight 45, a DC-10 traveling from Italy to Newark with 110 passengers on board, including CBS News New York's Tony Aiello and his wife, Liz.

Pilot Nick Dobi, now 84, remembers the moment his co-pilot asked whether he would tell the passengers what was happening.

"My co-pilot said, 'Are you gonna break the news to the passengers?' And I said, 'No, I'm not gonna do that. I don't want to create panic in the air,'" Dobi said.

But as the plane approached Gander, Dobi realized the situation was far more serious.

"It was the most dramatic, emotional flight of my life. You saw all those airplanes parked there, nose to tail, you knew something was seriously wrong," he said. "That's when I decided, I knew I had to make an announcement."

Video recorded by Italian filmmaker Alvise Tedesco captured the moment Dobi addressed the passengers.

"Two American Airlines planes were hijacked. Both were crashed into the two World Trade Center buildings," Dobi announced. "They were destroyed. Both buildings are rubble. Thousands are dead and wounded."

For passengers, the announcement brought a new level of anxiety and uncertainty.

Canadian officials had to treat every plane and passenger that landed as potentially suspicious. With little known about the attacks and the possibility of additional hijackers, passengers were kept aboard the aircraft for hours.

"They were tense. They didn't know if there were bad guys on any of the airplanes they were gonna be faced with there," Dobi said.

Passengers spent 27 hours aboard the DC-10 before they were taken to the nearby town of Lewisporte.

There, residents put their own lives on hold to care for thousands of stranded travelers.

Bus drivers came off strike to transport passengers. Residents opened their homes and offered rides around town. Volunteers provided food and donated comforters so passengers could sleep on church pews.

Aiello worked the phones to keep passengers updated as officials tried to determine when the travelers would be allowed to leave.

The kindness shown to the about 7,000 unexpected visitors later became the inspiration for the musical "Come From Away." The Broadway show tells the story of the passengers and the people of Newfoundland who welcomed them.

The story continues to resonate with young performers, including students who recently performed the musical at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains.

"In tragedy, there is light. Goodness and connection comes out of even the worst, most horrific tragedies," said Kieran Maldonado, a cast member.

Another cast member, Addison Valentino, said the actions of the Newfoundland residents continue to inspire her.

"These Newfoundlanders, they didn't know who these people are and they still helped them," Valentino said. "So especially, every day I just try to be as kind as I can. I kind of try and still have my Newfoundlander spirit."

Dobi said the residents tried to look after everybody, which he also tried to do.

"Keep my passengers safe, my crew safe and get everybody back to where they were supposed to go," he said.

When it was time to fly home, Dobi shook the hand of every passenger as they boarded on Sept. 15, 2001.

Twenty-five years later, Dobi looks back on the experience with pride.

"I did my job," he said.