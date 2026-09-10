New York City Council calls for mandatory 9/11 curriculum in schools, continues to memorialize victims of terror attacks

The New York City Council is calling on the state Legislature to mandate a statewide 9/11 curriculum in schools, and they're taking new steps to memorialize and honor those impacted by the terrorist attacks.

To mark 25 years since 9/11, the City Council launched a webpage to keep the memory of that day alive with an interactive map highlighting 248 locations commemorating those killed that day and families impacted. It includes 26 new sites approved Thursday, including:

Ladder 3 September 11th Memorial Way on East 13th Street between Third and Fourth avenues in Manhattan,

Tunnel to Towers Intersection at Hamilton Avenue and Bowne Street in Brooklyn,

Never Forget Way at 84th Street and 157th Avenue in Queens,

Endor Community Garden 9/11 Memorial Way at Fieldston Road and West 253rd Street in the Bronx, and

Staten Island September 11th Postcards Memorial Way at the intersection of Richmond Terrace and Hamilton Avenue.

Council Speaker Julie Menin says the council plans to continue to add more spots to honor those involved in 9/11 and its aftermath.

"It really is a living memorial, for lack of a better word. We absolutely want to add to it," she said.

"The co-naming gives those New Yorkers a permanent place in the landscape of the city they called home," Councilmember Virginia Maloney said.

The council, which has already allocated $1 million to give New York City students tours of the 9/11 Museum and Memorial, now wants the state to step in and develop a curriculum on 9/11 that would be taught in all schools throughout the state.

"We have a whole generation of students who were not here on 9/11," Menin said. "And it is so important that they learn about what transpired on that day, what the terrorists were trying to take away from us."

"We should teach the facts of September 11th, who attacked us, what happened, and who was murdered," Councilmember Joann Ariola said. "Today's vote is about making sure that history is not forgotten."

For members of the City Council, it's all about a commitment to never forget.