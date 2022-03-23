Varlamov, Mayfield help Islanders beat Senators

NEW YORK — Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, leading the New York Islanders to a 3-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Scott Mayfield, Anders Lee and Zach Parise scored in the third period. Brock Nelson finished with three assists as the Islanders won for the sixth time in eight games.

Varlamov's 35th career shutout included a key stop on Colin White in the final minute of the second period.

Anton Forsberg made 24 saves, but the Senators fell for the fifth time in six games. Mathieu Joseph debuted for Ottawa after he was acquired from Tampa Bay at the NHL trade deadline.

Mayfield put New York ahead to stay when he picked up a loose puck in the slot and buried a wrist shot 9:49 into the third. Nelson and Lee assisted Mayfield's third of the season.

The Islanders improved to 22-7-5 when scoring first this season.

Varlamov last recorded a shutout on May 1 of last season, a 3-0 win against the New York Rangers. The Russian goaltender had a career-high seven shutouts during the 2020-21 season.

Lee buried a rebound at 17:25. The captain got his 24th of the season, including 10 in his last nine games.

Parise capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Mathew Barzal had a prime scoring opportunity in the third for New York, but his breakaway attempt was denied by Forsberg, who signed a three-year contract extension worth $8.25 million Monday. Barzal left late in the third and did not return.

CONTRACT EXTENSIONS

The Islanders extended Cal Clutterbuck and Parise in lieu of making any acquisitions at the NHL trade deadline Monday. Clutterbuck signed a two-year extension and Parise will be back for an additional season. Parise signed a one-year contract with the Islanders in the offseason after the Minnesota Wild bought out the final four years of a 13-year contract.

CONDENSED SCHEDULE

The Islanders are playing 17 games in March, the first time in franchise history they have played that number of games in a single month during a regular season. New York is 7-4-1 so far this month.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Senators: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

