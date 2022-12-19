Security heightened at Paterson's John F. Kennedy High School after fight ends with several guns recovered

PATERSON, N.J. - Heightened security was in place at John F. Kennedy High School Monday morning after several guns were recovered on or near school grounds Friday.

City leaders commended the quick thinking of security and teacher John Sebastian for controlling a volatile situation.

"This could have been my kid. So you diffuse the kids - physically get involved, separating them. And that's what I did. Anybody else would have done the same thing," said teacher John Sebastian.

Police say a number of students were involved in a fight Friday morning in the hallway on the first floor. One of the kids, 17, had a loaded gun.

As security locked down the building, they noticed another 15-year-old student banging on the door. Officers later found him across the street with another adult. Both were armed - and arrested.

"You could have a very violent outcome. So I'm glad that we prevented a school shooting from taking place here at Kennedy High School," said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Starting Monday, everyone entering Kennedy High School will be wanded until further notice. Extra police officers will also patrol the exterior of the grounds to make sure anyone who doesn't belong leaves.

"We are working on access control for all of the doors to upgrade the system. We were already working on updating cameras," said Director of School Safety Dalton Price.

District leaders say they met with student leaders, teachers, and faculty Monday morning to address concerns. A Zoom meeting will be held with parents Monday night at 6 p.m. to update them on new security protocols.