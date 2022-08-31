See it: Police rescue dog from hot car in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey rescued a dog from a hot car Tuesday.

Video posted on social media shows Seaside Heights Police using a tool to get inside a locked SUV.

They say the dog was inside the vehicle with the windows up for at least 45 minutes.

They were able to get the dog out, and the dog appeared to be OK.

Police remind pet owners against leaving dogs inside vehicles on a hot summer day.