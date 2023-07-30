Watch CBS News
Body of missing 15-year-old swimmer found at Coney Island Beach, NYC Council Member Justin Brannan says

NEW YORK -- The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing in the water at Coney Island Beach has been found, according to New York City Council Member Justin Brannan. 

"While their grief won't end, I hope this will bring the family a modicum of closure. Please keep your prayers with them tonight," Brannan said on social media Saturday. 

The teen went missing after he and his 16-year-old brother went swimming in an area of the beach that was closed on Thursday, according to the Parks Department. 

Good Samaritans saved the older boy, but witnesses said the 15-year-old was pulled away by a rip current. 

