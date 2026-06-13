Sea plane crashes into NYC's East River, 2 passengers rescued, FDNY says

The New York City Fire Department says a sea plane crashed into the East River on Saturday.

The FDNY said it launched a major technical response just before 9:30 a.m. after getting reports of a small plane down in the water near the Throggs Neck Bridge and Whitestone, Queens.

According to fire officials, two passengers were taken onto an FDNY boat and no injures were reported.

Video shows the plane being towed out of the water. Sources said it was being taken to Whitestone.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management said it was also responding.

Please stay with CBS News New York for updates on this developing story.