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School bus crashes into building in Brooklyn

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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A school bus crashed into a residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Thursday morning.

It happened near Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue around 7:30 a.m. 

There were no students on board, and the driver was not seriously injured, according to first responders. The FDNY is now assessing the stability of the building. 

Video from Chopper 2 shows firefighters and law enforcement on the scene where the bus hit the building. 

chopper-am-daily2-09-17-2026-hi-res-still.jpg
A school bus crashed into a Crown Heights, Brooklyn, building.  CBS News New York

There is no word on what caused the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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