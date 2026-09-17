School bus crashes into building in Brooklyn

A school bus crashed into a residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Thursday morning.

It happened near Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

There were no students on board, and the driver was not seriously injured, according to first responders. The FDNY is now assessing the stability of the building.

Video from Chopper 2 shows firefighters and law enforcement on the scene where the bus hit the building.

A school bus crashed into a Crown Heights, Brooklyn, building. CBS News New York

There is no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.