Antisemitism investigation at Scarsdale High School after Israeli club flyers torn down and placed in urinal

School district leaders in Scarsdale, New York, are investigating what the superintendent called "unacceptable antisemitic conduct."

The situation has raised concerns in a community with many Jewish residents.

Here's what happened

The incident happened Friday at Scarsdale High School, one of New York state's highest-rated public schools. The district gave the Israeli Culture Club permission to put up flyers promoting a gathering to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of Israel.

Several of the flyers were torn down and some were placed in a urinal, officials said.

Officials are investigating an antisemitic incident at Scarsdale High School in Westchester County. @TanyaSingerKnits

Scarsdale High Principal Kenneth Bonamo said such actions "are unacceptable [and] disturbing for the intolerance they represent."

The district said it is interviewing students and reviewing surveillance video to determine who tore down the flyers and put them in the urinal. Superintendent Drew Patrick said those actions were clear violations of the district code of conduct.

Joanne Wallenstein is publisher of the Scarsdale 10583 community web site.

"I was surprised and actually very, very sad, but I think this does not define us at all," Wallenstein said.

"They are absorbing hate and then they are expressing it"

There is strong support for Israel in this part of Westchester County. Many Jews say they are concerned antisemitic material reaches impressionable teenagers online and influences them.

"They are absorbing hate and then they are expressing it," resident Rachel Klein said.

"Listening is a big problem in the world right now. People don't listen, and mutual respect ... it seems like it's lost," area resident Deborah David said.

"We should just look to one another to figure out how to build bridges and how we can stop this in the future," Wallenstein added.

Patrick said the district will continue to work to foster respect, and promote civil discourse.

Three days after the flyers were torn down students held their celebration of the founding of Israel as scheduled, undeterred by the deliberate insult of something they hold dear.