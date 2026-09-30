"Scambassador Initiative" will help combat rise in elder fraud, officials say

As crimes targeting older adults continue to rise across New York City, officials on Staten Island launched a new initiative Wednesday aimed at helping seniors recognize and avoid fraud.

The Richmond County District Attorney's Office unveiled the "Scambassador Initiative" program, which is recruiting volunteers to educate older adults and their families about common schemes and warning signs.

Officials said criminals are increasingly targeting seniors through online schemes designed to gain access to their bank accounts.

Some suspects pose as friends or family members in need, asking victims to send money through cash transfers, gift cards or electronic payment services.

One victim, Leo Falk, said he was contacted online by someone claiming to be a friend experiencing an emergency.

"I didn't know someone can take over the email," Falk said. "So I sent money."

Falk said he was unable to recover the funds.

Authorities also warned about a growing number of jewelry schemes in which strangers approach older adults and offer to inspect or clean necklaces, bracelets or other valuables. The suspects then steal the items or replace them with counterfeit jewelry.

"From the jewelry robberies to the scams, it continues to go on, and that's why we need strong ambassadors," Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon said.

Officials are also warning residents about "bank account compromised" schemes, in which fraudsters contact victims by phone, email or text message claiming their accounts have been hacked in order to convince victims to share sensitive information or transfer money.

Authorities said seniors should also remain vigilant during Medicare open enrollment season, when criminals often impersonate insurance representatives in an attempt to get their personal information.

"People will call you and say, 'What insurance do you have?'" said Joe Conte, from the Staten Island Economic Development Corp. "Don't respond to those kinds of queries."

Officials offered several reminders to help residents avoid becoming victims:

Caller ID can be spoofed and should not be trusted on its own.

Wiring money is the equivalent of sending cash and is difficult to recover.

Requests for payment by gift card are a major red flag.

Scambassadors said anyone asking for payment through gift cards should be treated with suspicion.