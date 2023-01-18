Watch CBS News
New video evidence allegedly shows deadly West Side Highway bike path attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov running with guns

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New video evidence in trial of suspect in 2017 bike path attack
New video evidence in trial of suspect in 2017 bike path attack 00:39

NEW YORK -- There was new video evidence Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of killing eight people on a bike path along the West Side Highway in 2017.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the video shows the suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, in the moments after the attack.

RELATED STORY: Sayfullo Saipov trial: Argentinian tourists say West Side truck attack sounded "as if a train was passing by"

Never-before-seen video allegedly shows Saipov dropping to the ground after police shot at him.

Another video allegedly shows him running into traffic with what appears to be guns in his hands.

RELATED STORY: West Side bike path terror trial: FBI agent says Sayfullo Saipov considered Times Square first

Investigators say Saipov admitted to driving a rented truck on a path in Lower Manhattan in order to become a member of ISIS.

He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

