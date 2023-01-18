New video evidence allegedly shows deadly West Side Highway bike path attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov running with guns

New video evidence in trial of suspect in 2017 bike path attack

NEW YORK -- There was new video evidence Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of killing eight people on a bike path along the West Side Highway in 2017.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the video shows the suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, in the moments after the attack.

Never-before-seen video allegedly shows Saipov dropping to the ground after police shot at him.

Another video allegedly shows him running into traffic with what appears to be guns in his hands.

Investigators say Saipov admitted to driving a rented truck on a path in Lower Manhattan in order to become a member of ISIS.

He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.