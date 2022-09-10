Saturday is World Suicide Prevention Day
NEW YORK - Saturday is World Suicide Prevention Day.
The International Association for Suicide Prevention organized the day to promote awareness and spread information about how to get help for those who are struggling.
Their goal is to create hope through action.
The campaign encourages people to reach out and support others they think are in need.
If you or anyone you know is struggling, you can now dial 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
