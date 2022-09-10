Watch CBS News
Local News

Saturday is World Suicide Prevention Day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Saturday is World Suicide Prevention Day
Saturday is World Suicide Prevention Day 00:28

NEW YORK - Saturday is World Suicide Prevention Day. 

The International Association for Suicide Prevention organized the day to promote awareness and spread information about how to get help for those who are struggling. 

Their goal is to create hope through action. 

The campaign encourages people to reach out and support others they think are in need. 

If you or anyone you know is struggling, you can now dial 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 12:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.