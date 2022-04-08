Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID, putting "Plaza Suite" on pause
NEW YORK -- COVID is causing more problems on Broadway.
Sarah Jessica Parker has now tested positive for COVID.
The news canceled Thursday night's performance of "Plaza Suite."
Parker's husband and co-star, Matthew Broderick, tested positive on Tuesday, and his understudy went on instead.
The revival of the Neil Simon comedy opened March 28. There's no word on when it will resume.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.