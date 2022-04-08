Watch CBS News

Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID, putting "Plaza Suite" on pause

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- COVID is causing more problems on Broadway

Sarah Jessica Parker has now tested positive for COVID. 

The news canceled Thursday night's performance of "Plaza Suite."

Parker's husband and co-star, Matthew Broderick, tested positive on Tuesday, and his understudy went on instead. 

The revival of the Neil Simon comedy opened March 28. There's no word on when it will resume. 

