2 years later, revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" finally opens on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Some big names in film, television and theater celebrated opening night with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Monday.

They're starring in "Plaza Suite," a revival of the Neil Simon comedy, at the Hudson Theatre.

As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported, there was lots of star power, both on the stage and in the audience. A lot of shows did not return to Broadway following the two-year COVID-19 shutdown, but cast members of "Plaza Suite" said they were constantly reassured that they would be back.

"It all feels fortunate, you know. It all is about people doing what they want to do and love doing and supporting a community and jobs and culture and all of it feeding each other and it all feels pretty great," Parker said.

"We've lost so many people ... it's nice to have this. It's nice to give it back to the city," cast member Danny Bolero said.

The red carpet was packed with stars of film and stage.

"I've been chomping at the bit to get here," Victor Garber said.

"Very, very excited," Cynthia Nixon said.

"We always see Matthew in anything he ever does and Sarah we've known for years," Anthony Edwards said.

The headliners, married actors Broderick and Parker, play three different couples set in a Plaza Hotel room at different times.

"There are three little plays within a play and each one is so distinct and so funny," cast member Molly Ranson said.

After a sold out run in Boston, "Plaza Suite" was about to begin on Broadway in 2020.

"The night of our invited dress ... Broadway shut down," cast member Cesar Rosado said.

As two years went by, the material went out of mind.

"It was all gone after two years. It took awhile to get the lines back," Broderick said.

The cast members said they were reassured that they'd take the stage together again.

"They were all so committed from the start and made sure that we knew throughout the worst of the pandemic that we would be back," Eric Weigand said.

"The audience will take away from the play? I hope sore ribs from laughing," director John Benjamin Hickey said.

Monday marked the first time Broderick and Parker had acted together on Broadway in more than 20 years.