Matthew Broderick misses "Plaza Suite" performance due to positive COVID test

NEW YORK -- Actor Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to miss Tuesday night's performance of "Plaza Suite."

Broderick is currently starring in the Broadway revival with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker tested negative, and the show did go on with an understudy in Broderick's role.

An important announcement for ticket holders. Thank you for your support and patience at this time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QgoMDvzxmJ — Plaza Suite Broadway (@plazasuitebway) April 6, 2022

It is unclear when Broderick will return to the show.

Positive COVID tests also forced the new Broadway musical "A Strange Loop" to postpone its first preview performance, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

The first preview performance of #StrangeLoopBway is being cancelled due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company and to give the production more time to rehearse the understudies. pic.twitter.com/9obcrg2uEY — A Strange Loop on Broadway (@StrangeLoopBway) April 5, 2022

The show will now begin previews Thursday.

Several performances of the Broadway revival of "Macbeth," starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, were also canceled this week due to members of the company testing positive for COVID.

PERFORMANCE UPDATE:

Performances are being cancelled through Saturday, April 9th.⁰⁰We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders. All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/UocK4Qy4IA — Macbeth on Broadway (@macbethbway) April 5, 2022

Theatergoers can find up-to-date information on performance schedules and cancelations at BwayToday.com.