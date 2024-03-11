Reports: Philadelphia Eagles to sign RB Saquon Barkley, DE Bryce Huff

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson agrees to 4-year contract extension Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson agrees to 4-year contract extension 00:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Saquon Barkley is coming home, and the Philadelphia Eagles also have a new pass rusher: Bryce Huff.

The Eagles on Monday agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the former New York Giants running back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barkley posted two Eagles emojis on X shortly after the report.

🦅🦅 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

The 27-year-old Barkley played high school football at Whitehall High School in the Lehigh Valley and starred at Penn State University.

The Eagles also agreed to a three-year, $51.1 million contract with former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, according to ESPN and the NFL Network.

Huff thanks Jets fans and the organization in a social media post.

Earlier Monday, the Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.