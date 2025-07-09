18-year-old woman died by suicide in NYPD custody, police sources say

An 18-year-old woman died by suicide while in New York City Police custody over the weekend, police sources tell CBS News New York.

Saniyah Cheatham, a Bronx Community College student, was arrested Friday night after getting into a fight with her friend, her family says. She was then taken to the 41st Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx.

Police say around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Cheatham was found unresponsive in her cell. The NYPD says officers performed CPR until emergency responders could arrive.

Cheatham was then taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

Cheatham's family says they do not believe she died by suicide and want police to release surveillance video.

The NYPD said in a statement, "The NYPD's Force Investigation Division investigation remains ongoing."