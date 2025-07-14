Family demands answers after teen's death in NYPD custody

An 18-year-old died by suicide while in NYPD custody in the Bronx, the New York City medical examiner's office said Monday.

The medical examiner determined Bronx Community College student Sanyiah Cheatham died by hanging.

Cheatham was arrested on July 4 after getting into a fight with her friend, according to her family. She was taken to the 41st Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx. She was found unresponsive in her cell at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, police said. Police say officers provided CPR until paramedics could respond.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Cheatham's family. They held a news conference Monday outside the precinct, calling for accountability regarding her death, and are seeking the release of surveillance video from the precinct.

Family wants NYPD to release surveillance video

Crump said Cheatham died in "highly questionable circumstances."

"We are demanding, from NYPD, answers. It's been 10 days since this tragedy. How long, NYPD, before we release the video? How long, NYPD, before the family gets answers? How long, NYPD, before we get accountability for the death of this 18-year-old child, this daughter," Crump said. "It's clear to us there must have been things that were missed. Because how does an 18-year-old healthy girl end up dead? We're hear to ask the NYPD to let us see."

Crump said the family wants to know why the NYPD didn't prevent her death.

"Who was asleep at the wheel to where this 18-year-old child ended up dead while she was in your care, in your custody?" Crump said. "They have a duty to make sure you are cared for while you're in their custody. Why, why did they not care for Saniyah Cheatham."