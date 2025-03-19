Mamukelashvili's career-high 34 points, 7 3-pointers fuel Spurs past Knicks

Sandro Mamukelashvili was 13 of 14 from the field, including 7 for 7 on 3-pointers, for a career-high 34 points and the San Antonio Spurs upended the New York Knicks 120-105 on Wednesday night.

Stephon Castle added 22 points as San Antonio won for the third time in eight games. Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and nine rebounds to lead New York while OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges added 14 points each.

The Knicks are 3-3 since Jalen Brunson suffered a sprained right ankle.

The Spurs had their most inspiring victory since losing Victor Wembanyama (blood clot in right shoulder) and De'Aaron Fox (left pinkie surgery) to season-ending injuries.

Mamukelashvili, who played 19 minutes, had 13 points, seven rebounds and an assist in eight minutes in the first half as San Antonio rolled to a 28-point lead.

The Spurs outscored the Knicks 38-23 in the second quarter when New York had a 3:37 scoreless stretch.

The Knicks responded with a 29-16 third quarter but Mamukelashvili had 19 points in the final quarter to help the Spurs secure the victory.

Takeaways

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds in his ninth game this season since returning from left ankle surgery. Robinson was 5 for 6 from the field in 17 minutes off the bench.

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan had 10 points, six rebounds and had three assists in his return to the starting lineup.

Key moment

Devin Vassell's 3-pointer with 2:37 remaining in the first half capped a 30-7 run that put the Spurs up 61-35.

Key stat

The Spurs outrebounded the Knicks 61-48 despite having no player taller than 6-foot-9 available.

Up next

Knicks: Are at Charlotte on Thursday night.

Spurs: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.