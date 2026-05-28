Long Island sixth grader dies in rafting accident during school trip in Pennsylvania

A sixth grader from Long Island's Sag Harbor died in a rafting accident on a school trip, officials said.

It happened Wednesday in the Poconos.

A raft capsized on the Lehigh River in East Penn Township around 5:30 p.m., the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said. All five people on the raft were ejected, and the body of 12-year-old Cesar Albarracin Guncay was later recovered. The other occupants of the raft were safely recovered.

CBS News New York

Guncay was rafting with classmates as part of an annual class trip to the Poconos.

"Our entire team is heartbroken by what occurred, and our first concern is for the family and friends of our guest," said Steve and Hillary Bretzik, owners of Whitewater Rafting Adventures.

They added they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Grief counselors are being made available for students and staff.

"There are no words to adequately express the depth of this loss. Cesar was a cherished member of our school family, a child who mattered deeply to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His absence will leave an irreplaceable space in our classrooms, our hallways and our lives. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Cesar's family and friends during this very sad time. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers," Sag Harbor Schools Superintendent Jeff Nichols wrote in a message to the school community.