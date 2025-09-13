Hundreds of people named Ryan gather in NYC in attempt to break world record

Hundreds of people named "Ryan" gathered in New York City on Saturday in an attempt to break a world record, while raising money for a good cause at the same time.

The second ever "Rytoberfest" was held at Torch and Crown in Union Square. The event was organized by Ryan Meetup, an organization that aims to one day break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with the same first name.

"It's crazy seeing this many Ryans in one place, and I don't know. It's so unreal ... Everyone has the same name as you," said Ryan Clapham, who traveled from Australia for the event.

All proceeds from the event went to the Ryan Callahan Foundation, which was started by former New York Rangers Captain Ryan Callahan to raise money for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

The first Rytoberfest was held in New York City in October 2023 and was attended by over 200 Ryans.

Ryan Meetup has organized various events across the country. The organization's website stresses that participants' first name must be Ryan – no Bryans or people with the last name Ryan – though alternate spellings are acceptable.

The current Guinness World Record holder for the largest gathering of people with the same first name was set in 2017 when over 2,000 people with the first name "Ivan" got together in a town in the Balkans.