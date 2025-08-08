Fire rips through synagogue in Rutherford, New Jersey

A fire broke out overnight at a synagogue in Rutherford, New Jersey. It's still a very active scene, with smoke traveling high in the sky and the building engulfed in flames.

The fire started around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Congregation Beth El on Montross Avenue in what appears to be a mainly residential neighborhood. The synagogue has been part of the community for more than 100 years.

Firefighters could be seen climbing ladders to pour water on what's left of the structure. They're still working to put out hotspots and contain the smoke.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and there's no word on what caused the fire.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.