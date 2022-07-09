Watch CBS News
1 juvenile dead, 3 injured in Rutherford crash

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Rutherford on Friday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Marginal Road between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.

Police say four juveniles were in the vehicle when the driver crashed into a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

According to police, it took more than two hours for Rutherford Fire Department crews to get one trapped passenger out of the wreckage.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved. According to police, it had just started to rain in the area at the time of the crash.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 10:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

