Rutgers University will require masks in indoor spaces this fall

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Rutgers University will require all students and staff to wear masks this fall.

The university says the rule applies to all indoor teaching spaces, libraries and clinical settings.

Masks are not required, however, at indoor events, but Rutgers says all attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the event.

There are no restrictions on outdoor events.

For more details, visit coronavirus.rutgers.edu/fall-semester-2022-health-and-well-being-protocols.