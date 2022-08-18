Watch CBS News
Local News

Rutgers University will require masks in indoor spaces this fall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rutgers: Masks required in indoor teaching spaces, libraries
Rutgers: Masks required in indoor teaching spaces, libraries 00:24

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Rutgers University will require all students and staff to wear masks this fall.

The university says the rule applies to all indoor teaching spaces, libraries and clinical settings.

Masks are not required, however, at indoor events, but Rutgers says all attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the event.

There are no restrictions on outdoor events.

For more details, visit coronavirus.rutgers.edu/fall-semester-2022-health-and-well-being-protocols.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 8:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.