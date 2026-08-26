Rutgers University dean allegedly recorded "upskirt" videos, prosecutors say

A dean at Rutgers University was arrested for allegedly recording "upskirt" videos while working for the school, according to New Jersey prosecutors.

Joshua Kohut, 51, is being charged with fourth-degree invasion of privacy after the videos were found on one of his devices, Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced. Kohut is the dean of research at the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences.

Davenport said a search warrant was executed Monday after an investigation into Kohut. His devices were taken, and a forensic preview revealed a video of another person's "undergarment-clad intimate parts," according to prosecutors.

"The defendant is alleged to have used his mobile phone to record 'upskirt' videos without his victim's knowledge," said Davenport. "An invasion of privacy like this is not just disturbing, it is also a criminal act. We will prosecute accordingly."

Prosecutors said the charge carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A Rutgers spokesperson said Kohut was placed on administrative leave. He is also banned from campus pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Kohut can contact the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety online or by phone at 609-780-5449.