Watch CBS News
Local News

Water turned off after pipe ruptures in Union Square

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Water disruptions in Union Square
Water disruptions in Union Square 00:21

NEW YORK -- Water has been turned off to about 150 households and six businesses after a pipe ruptured in Union Square and flooded a street Monday, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection said. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene on East 13th Street between University Place and Broadway, where the pipe gave way. 

Crews were excavating the street to work on the pipe.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 1:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.