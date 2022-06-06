Water turned off after pipe ruptures in Union Square
NEW YORK -- Water has been turned off to about 150 households and six businesses after a pipe ruptured in Union Square and flooded a street Monday, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection said.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene on East 13th Street between University Place and Broadway, where the pipe gave way.
Crews were excavating the street to work on the pipe.
