Officials: Runway Towing's ability to operate has expired

NEW YORK -- New York City's Department of Consumer and Work Protection confirms Runway Towing's temporary license and their ability to operate has officially expired.

This comes after an appellate court denied the company's motion to stay in business.

The Queens towing company is accused of overcharging customers. It's a story CBS2 has been investigating since 2020.

For years, Runway has had an exclusive contract with the city to keep nine highways clear.

Consumers filed a class action lawsuit, saying the company overcharged them and held their vehicles hostage.

In a statement, Runway said in part, "The penalty of a lifetime ban is so disproportionate as to shock the conscience. Runway did not deserve this fate for what amounts to parking tickets."