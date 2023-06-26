Roy Johnson gets maximum sentence in fatal shooting of Paul Kutz during Marist parents weekend

Suspect gets maximum sentence in deadly hotel shooting of Marist parent

Suspect gets maximum sentence in deadly hotel shooting of Marist parent

Suspect gets maximum sentence in deadly hotel shooting of Marist parent

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Roy Johnson, who fatally shot Paul Kutz, the father of a Marist student, during parents weekend in Poughkeepsie, has been given the maximum sentence.

Johnson was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life for the murder of Kutz at a Courtyard by Marriott.

Investigators said he was acting erratically and started firing a gun in the hotel lobby.

Johnson was also convicted on other counts.

All of the charges will run consecutively, amounting to 58 years to life for the 35-year-old.