Roy Johnson gets maximum sentence in fatal shooting of Paul Kutz during Marist parents weekend

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Roy Johnson, who fatally shot Paul Kutz, the father of a Marist student, during parents weekend in Poughkeepsie, has been given the maximum sentence. 

Johnson was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life for the murder of Kutz at a Courtyard by Marriott. 

Investigators said he was acting erratically and started firing a gun in the hotel lobby

Johnson was also convicted on other counts. 

All of the charges will run consecutively, amounting to 58 years to life for the 35-year-old. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 1:06 PM

