Roy Johnson gets maximum sentence in fatal shooting of Paul Kutz during Marist parents weekend
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Roy Johnson, who fatally shot Paul Kutz, the father of a Marist student, during parents weekend in Poughkeepsie, has been given the maximum sentence.
Johnson was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life for the murder of Kutz at a Courtyard by Marriott.
Investigators said he was acting erratically and started firing a gun in the hotel lobby.
Johnson was also convicted on other counts.
All of the charges will run consecutively, amounting to 58 years to life for the 35-year-old.
