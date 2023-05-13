Roy Johnson convicted in fatal shooting of Paul Kutz at Poughkeepsie hotel in 2022

Jury convicts man for murder at Poughkeepsie hotel in October 2022

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- A man was convicted Friday for the murder of a father at a Poughkeepsie hotel in October 2022.

The district attorney's office says Roy Johnson shot and killed 53-year-old Paul Kutz at a Courtyard Marriott.

Investigators say Johnson was acting erratically and started firing a gun in the hotel lobby.

Kutz, a father of three who was staying at the hotel during Marist College's family weekend, was struck and killed.

Johnson's sentencing is set for the end of June. He faces 40 years to life in prison.