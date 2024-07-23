Route 3 reopens after truck explosion in Clifton, New Jersey. What to know for the commute.

Eastbound lanes of Route 3 reopen after deadly explosion in Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Route 3 reopened early Tuesday morning in Clifton, New Jersey a day after a deadly tractor-trailer explosion that sparked a large fire and shut down the highway.

As of 5 a.m., traffic was flowing in two eastbound lanes, while one remained closed. Drivers should expect some leftover delays for the morning commute.

Route 3 repairs overnight

Route 3 is closed in Clifton, New Jersey after a tractor-trailer explosion sparked a fire, prompting nearby homes to be evacuated.

Nearly 24 hours after the crash, the repair work is starting to wrap up.

Crews finished paving the damaged portions of the road, installed fencing and repaired guardrails.

The damaged sound wall will have to be permanently replaced at a later date.

Driver killed in fiery explosion

A driver captured the moment a truck crashed and exploded on Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey, shutting down the highway on July 22, 2024.

Investigators said a bus rear-ended the tractor-trailer around 9 a.m. Monday. The truck belongs to the company Brenntag, which said it was loaded with flammable and corrosive, non-toxic materials.

The truck then crashed through a sound barrier wall that separated homes on Normandy Road from Route 3.

It burst into flames, killing the 55-year-old driver and forcing the evacuation of nearby homes. The intensity of the flames even melted the siding off of one house.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection sent a team to the site and said, while some fuel and other liquid reached a storm drain, there was no "off-site environmental impact."

"A big fire - big, big, big fire"

Route 3 reopened overnight in Clifton, New Jersey after Monday's deadly tractor-trailer explosion that sparked a large fire and shut down the highway.

Neighbors said they heard and felt the impact of the crash.

"I went outside in my backyard and there was a big fire - big, big, big fire," resident Jignasha Rana said.

"Next thing I know, the firemen and policemen are here, 'Get out.' Grabbed the dog, and out the door I went. The other explosion happened, almost pushed me down the stairs," said resident T.J. Cherry.

It was also a close call for firefighters, as multiple smaller explosions went off.

"Very fortunate. They tried to maintain their distance, but you need to get close enough to identify the problem - but stay far enough away to stay safe," Clifton Acting Fire Chief Daniel Collins said.

Police say the investigation into the crash continues.