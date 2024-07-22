Watch live: Route 3 closed in Clifton, New Jersey after tractor trailer explosion sparks large fire. Nearby homes evacuated.

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Route 3 is closed in Clifton, New Jersey after a tractor-trailer exploded, sparking a large fire and prompting nearby homes to be evacuated.

Chopper 2 is live over the scene, where the intense flames are melting the siding off homes and shooting black smoke into the air.

Route 3 truck fire Clifton, N.J. #Breaking: Chopper 2 is over a tractor-trailer explosion that sparked a large fire, shutting down Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey. https://cbsloc.al/4cQhCHU Posted by CBS New York on Monday, July 22, 2024

Clifton Police say there are some injuries, though no further details have been provided.

The cab of the truck and front half of the trailer appear to be completely destroyed.

At this point, it's unclear what the truck was carrying or what caused it to explode.

Route 3 accident causing major traffic delays

Police say the highway is closed in both directions near Valley Road.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Route 46, and westbound traffic is being diverted at Grove Street.

Drivers should also expect residual delays on the Garden State Parkway.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this breaking story.