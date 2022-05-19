Watch CBS News
At least 1 killed in crash on Route 24 in Summit, New Jersey

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Serious motor vehicle crash closes part of Route 24 in Summit
Serious motor vehicle crash closes part of Route 24 in Summit 01:12

SUMMIT, N.J. -- At least one person was killed in a crash on Route 24 in Summit on Thursday.

Police said around 2:30 p.m. that there was a serious accident in the eastbound lanes near Hobart Avenue. As a result, the eastbound lanes were shut down.

As CBS2's Dan Rice reports, there were at least six vehicles, including a semi-truck, involved.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

New Jersey State Police reported several critical injuries. At least one person has died.

Further details are not available at this time.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 7:26 PM

