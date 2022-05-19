At least 1 killed in crash on Route 24 in Summit, New Jersey

Serious motor vehicle crash closes part of Route 24 in Summit

Serious motor vehicle crash closes part of Route 24 in Summit

SUMMIT, N.J. -- At least one person was killed in a crash on Route 24 in Summit on Thursday.

Police said around 2:30 p.m. that there was a serious accident in the eastbound lanes near Hobart Avenue. As a result, the eastbound lanes were shut down.

UPDATE 3:25 PM: Route 24 East will be closed for several hours during accident investigation by NJ State Police. Traffic congestion heavy in vicinity including Summit. Please avoid travel in area if possible. pic.twitter.com/f7gLiZTjgs — City of Summit NJ (@CityofSummitNJ) May 19, 2022

As CBS2's Dan Rice reports, there were at least six vehicles, including a semi-truck, involved.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

New Jersey State Police reported several critical injuries. At least one person has died.

Further details are not available at this time.

