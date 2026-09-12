Donkor, Horvath help Red Bulls beat Crew 1-0 to end winless streak at 6

Ronald Donkor scored in the 89th minute and Ethan Horvath made three saves to help the New York Red Bulls end a six-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

It was the second goal this season for the 21-year-old midfielder in 23 appearances — all starts. Donkor did not score through his first 40 appearances with 20 starts.

Cameron Harper and defender Dylan Nealis both notched their second assists of the campaign on the winner.

Horvath earned his third clean sheet in 25 starts with the Red Bulls (8-11-6), who began the day in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Patrick Schulte totaled four saves for the Crew (7-12-6), who were 13th in the East entering play.

New York ended a 0-4-2 stretch with its first victory since beating Orlando City 3-2 to begin August. The Red Bulls beat Columbus 3-2 at home in mid-May.

The Crew have gone 1-6-1 since the start of August.

Up next

New York: At New York City FC on Friday.

Columbus: At CF Montreal on Saturday.