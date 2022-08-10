Rockland County theater set to debut new comedy inspired by classic novel by Henry Fielding

Rockland County theater set to debut new comedy inspired by classic novel

STONY POINT, N.Y. -- The Penguin Rep Theatre in Rockland County is set to premiere on Friday a new comedy with music titled "The Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews."

As CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Wednesday, the world premiere inspired by the classic novel by Henry Fielding.

"Eighteenth century English countryside, a farce, a romp," actor and musical director Jonathan Randell Silver said, describing the show.

Theater lovers in the city are invited to take a one-hour road trip to the theater in Stony Point, which used to be a hay barn. More than four decades ago, it was reborn as a professional theater with 110 seats.

"Even though it's a bawdy, funny, ribald comedy, there's an innocence in it," added Joe Brancato, founder and artistic director of the Penguin Rep Theatre.

"It's a show set in the English countryside in Rockland County. It kind of feels like that, too. So I think the show and the setting match each other well," playwright Cary Gitter said.

"There's something so special to come to the barn and it is a barn and old converted barn," composer Max Silverman said.

COVID brought the curtain down, but Penguin Rep during the pandemic pause was able to pivot and then restart and get back to thriving.

"We started by doing some concerts on the lawn outside," Brancato said, "and now this is our re-entry, full throttle, with the production that I know the community will embrace."

"It's easy at the end of the day to do a show that makes you happy," said Maya Musial, who portrays Fanny Goodwill.

"The Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews" runs through Sept. 4.

Penguin has produced more than 150 shows. Brancato said he came up with the name Penguin because penguins are formal, friendly, fun and all about community, just like the theater.