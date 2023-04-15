Demands for investigation into CSX after freight train ignited brush fires near homes in Rockland County

CONGERS, N.Y. -- Officials are blaming CSX and demanding an investigation into the railroad company after brush fires sparked along train tracks and threatened homes in Rockland County.

Small pockets of fire continued burning overnight Friday, but firefighters say they have it under control.

The pockets are remnants of a dangerous chain of brush fires along the CSX rail line that threatened homes from Congers to Stony Point on Friday afternoon.

"Each of those trees back there, just each of them went up in flame," said Denise Defrancesco, who lives in Congers.

"It was literally a wall of fire about 20 feet, 30 feet high across the entire field and it was just marching this way," said Fred Defrancesco.

While firefighters attacked from the ground, helicopters dropped buckets of water to try to save neighborhoods.

Sol De Leon, a resident, said she rushed to her parents' home to douse the flames.

"Really scary. Very relieving that we were able to stave off the advance until the firefighters came in with their bigger hoses," said De Leon.

Flames reached the sides of some houses and turned a few backyard sheds into ash.

About 100 people had to evacuate.

"My neighbor next to me, she's a 98-year-old woman and that was one of my first thoughts. And then I have the people next to me, which they're a couple and they're older too. I was like I need to get them all out. So I knocked on all the neighbors' houses and I made sure that they were all out," said Hellen Aguilar, who lives in Congers.

Local officials believe the fire started when a CSX train began sparking over 15 miles of track and spread to the large fields of grass, which make up a bird sanctuary, next to it.

"We're talking hundreds of thousands of dollars of cost to each of these towns," said Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann.

While it's unclear why exactly the tracks sparked, Rockland County Executive Ed Day believes CSX may have been scraping the rails, which they do for routine maintenance.

"The damning thing right now from my perspective is it's a red flag day, everybody knows that, and CSX should know that if they're gonna be doing that. So they basically, seemingly, introduced sparks to dry brush and the results here were obvious," said Day.

In a statement, CSX said it is cooperating with Rockland County officials.

Meantime, fire crews battling the Kanouse fire in West Milford, New Jersey said the wildfire is 95 percent contained and they hope to have it under control Saturday.