5 arrests linked to overdose death of Robert De Niro's grandson, sources say

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of actor Robert De Niro's grandson back in 2023.

Law enforcement sources say five people now face drug charges in New York City.

Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez's mother Drena De Niro previously said he died after being sold pills laced with fentanyl. The medical examiner ruled his death accidental, caused by mix of fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs.

Prosecutors allege the five people arrested used social media and encrypted messaging apps to sell drugs. De Niro-Rodriguez was one of three 19-year-olds who died due to overdoses caused by drugs they sold in a three month span, sources said.

One of the victims allegedly warned one of the five people arrested that the drugs they had sold her caused her to overdose and told him "just warn customers in batch might be extra strong." She later died after another overdose, prosecutors said.

The second victim died of an overdose two weeks later, and De Niro-Rodriguez died of an overdose less than a month after that.

De Niro-Rodriguez and his mother appeared in the 2018 movies "A Star Is Born" and "Cabaret Maxime." He was also credited with an appearance in 2005's "The Collection."

Prosecutors allege the five arrested sold thousands of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl to teens and young adults.

In addition, 19 people were charged with allegedly running a drug distribution racket in New York City's Washington Square Park since 2020. The 19 charged have nicknames like "Scarface," "Butter," "Hollywood" and "Heavy," prosecutors said.

The indictment alleges they "maintained a year-round market for opioids and crack cocaine" in the park, adding the various defendants have been arrested more than 80 times for drug-related crimes and, when they were released, they returned to the park and kept selling drugs.

"The defendants are aware that their drugs cause overdoses," prosecutors wrote.