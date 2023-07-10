Family donates Robert Bush's organs after taking teen off life support following collapse at football workout

SELDON, N.Y. -- Robert M. Bush, a Long Island high school football player, has given the gift of life to others after he collapsed during a workout and passed away last week.

Bush, 17, went into cardiac arrest after a four-minute conditioning drill at Newfield High School in Seldon on July 3 and was on life support for several days before his death.

"He was just a loving child, always a humongous smile," said Robert N. Bush, his father. "[CPR] was performed but there was still a lengthy time where there was no oxygen."

The Bush family donated both of his kidneys and his liver.

"Robert would have wanted it," his father said.

"He did save three people's lives in three states in the last 36 hours," said Leonard Achan, CEO of LiveOnNY. "These are three female patients that were on the waitlist, between the ages of 55 and 65."

In New York, about 9,000 people are on the organ transplant waiting list. There are about 4,000 in New Jersey. About 80 percent need a kidney.

Bush's family said they hope he continues to impact the world through organ donation and that they're pushing for more CPR training at school sporting events.

Bush's funeral is expected to take place on Thursday.