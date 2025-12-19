Ex-New York prison guard convicted in Robert Brooks beating death gets max sentence

A former New York prison guard was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the beating death of inmate Robert Brooks.

David Kingsley, a former state corrections officer, wore an orange jumpsuit and body armor to his court appearance Friday in Utica.

He apologized to the Brooks family before the judge issued the maximum sentence.

A jury found Kingsley guilty in October of murder and manslaughter in Brooks' death in Dec. 2023 at the Marcy Correctional Facility, which is approximately 180 miles northwest of New York City.

Nine other guards were charged in the case. Six pleaded guilty, while Matthew Galliher and Nicholas Kieffer were acquitted.

The beating of Brooks was recorded by police body cameras. The videos of corrections officers punching and kicking the 43-year-old in handcuffs were released and caused widespread outrage.

It happened in a medical exam room after Brooks was transferred to the prison in Oneida County.

Brooks was serving a 12-year sentence at the time for assault after he was convicted of stabbing is girlfriend. He was scheduled to be released next year.