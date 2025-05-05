New York corrections officer pleads guilty in beating death of inmate Robert Brooks

A New York correctional officer pleaded guilty Monday in the beating death of Robert Brooks.

Brooks was beaten by officers at Marcy Correctional Facility on Dec. 9, 2024 while his hands were cuffed behind his back. The beating was caught on body camera video. Brooks died the next day.

Christopher Walrath was one of six correctional officers facing second-degree murder charges. He pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree manslaughter. Under the deal, he'll receive a 15-year sentence. If he had been convicted of second-degree murder, he could've faced life in prison.

The judge indicated that Brooks' family has approved of the plea deal.

Walrath, 36, answered "yes" to a series a questions. He admitted he left his post to participate in the beating, that he assaulted Brooks along with his fellow officers, placed Brooks in a chokehold during the incident, and struck him about his body and in his groin. He also admitted lying about the attack.

Brooks was attacked shortly after his arrival at Marcy.

"The reality is, [Brooks] did nothing. It was 'Welcome to Marcy. You were trouble over at Mid-State, you're not going to be trouble here.' And that's a problem that needs to be addressed now," Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said.

Walrath and his attorney left court without comment. He'll be formally sentenced on Aug. 4.

Three other prison employees have also reached plea deals, prosecutors said, but this is the first person to formally reach a plea deal in the case.

Brooks had been serving a 12-year sentence for assault. He had been jailed since 2017 and had just been transferred to Marcy before the deadly beating. His death was ruled a homicide.

Video released by Attorney General Letitia James' office showed the incident. Multiple corrections officers beat Brooks while he was handcuffed on an medical examination table. Video could be seen striking Brooks in the chest with a shoe and hoisting him up by his neck and dropping him.

Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the incident.

"Robert Brooks should be alive today," a statement by Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a February statement. "The brutal attack on Mr. Brooks was sickening, and I immediately moved to terminate the employment of those involved. Now, the perpetrators have been rightfully charged with murder and State Police are making arrests."

Brooks' family has filed a civil rights lawsuit, alleging excessive force and a system that tolerates violence.