Family of toddler who drowned at Bronx daycare shares message of hope 1 year after her death

Saturday marked one year since 20-month-old River Wilson drowned in the backyard pool of a state-licensed home daycare in the Bronx.

CBS News New York's investigation uncovered serious questions about New York's daycare inspection system.

For years, inspectors repeatedly found the pool was in compliance, but just hours after River's death, the state cited multiple safety violations and shut the daycare down.

Since then, River's parents, Ifiok and Ima Wilson, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. They're pushing for accountability and change that they hope will protect other children.

River Wilson Family handout

Hundreds gathered Saturday at the Wilsons' home, where River lived and was loved.

"I knew that today was going to be hard," Ima Wilson said. "It started off very rough."

But her grief has been met with love.

"My support system showed up in ways that I can't even explain right now," she said.

The day was filled with photos, memories and prayers, all centered on honoring River's legacy, while also celebrating a new blessing.

"They've all come not only to just support the new baby, but to remember River," Ima Wilson said.

"I'm just really happy everyone came here to support her and the new baby," one child said.

Ifiok and Ima Wilson learned they are expecting a baby girl one year after the death of their 20-month-old daughter, River Wilson. Photo provided

At nightfall, surrounded by those that carried them through the hardest year, came a moment few will forget; pink confetti filled the sky as the Wilsons learned they are expecting another daughter.

It's another chapter in a story that will always begin with River.

The Wilsons say their fight for justice isn't over, but they wanted the world to see the joy River brought and the love they say will continue.

"One of her favorite words was happy, happy, happy, so I'm happy, baby girl," Ima Wilson said.