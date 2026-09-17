Crane topples into home in River Vale, N.J.

A truck carrying a boom crane tipped over in River Vale, New Jersey on Thursday, causing the crane to slice into a house.

It happened at around 10:20 a.m. at a home on Sunnyhill Terrace.

A truck carrying a boom crane toppled over, sending the crane crashing into a house in River Vale, N.J., on Sept. 17, 2026. CBS News New York

So far, there have been no reports of injuries, although the home suffered significant damage.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crane to topple.

A crane toppled into a home in River Vale, N.J., on Sept. 17, 2026. CBS News New York

An additional crane has since been brought in to remove the crane that toppled over.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.