Crane topples into home in River Vale, N.J.
A truck carrying a boom crane tipped over in River Vale, New Jersey on Thursday, causing the crane to slice into a house.
It happened at around 10:20 a.m. at a home on Sunnyhill Terrace.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries, although the home suffered significant damage.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crane to topple.
An additional crane has since been brought in to remove the crane that toppled over.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.