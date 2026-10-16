Hazmat responds to Rep. Ritchie Torres' Bronx office to investigate suspicious powder in letter

Hazmat units were sent to Rep. Ritchie Torres' office in the Bronx on Friday to investigate an incident involving suspicious powder.

Police say a letter containing white powder was opened at the office on East Fordham Road between Lorillard Place and Bathgate Avenue around 1 p.m., and six of Torres' staff members were exposed.

Torres said his staff members notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York City Fire Department, and emergency responders were sent to the scene.

After investigating and testing the substance, officials determined it was not hazardous. No one was injured.

"It was an unnerving experience for everyone on my team. We live in a world where elected officials and their staff are constantly facing threats against our lives, so the thought of a chemical attack is deeply unnerving to people who dedicate their lives to public service," Torres said. "To me, it was a grim reminder that, you know, violence and the threat of violence against elected officials is the new normal in our politics."

Torres said the address on the envelope indicated it was from San Antonio, Texas, and his team has turned it over to the FBI for further investigation.

"The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens," the FBI said in a statement.

The incident comes one day after federal investigators announced they were looking into what they called "suspicious" letters mailed to state election officials and congressional offices. They said some of the letters contained unknown substances.

CBS News reported letters were sent to the offices of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, among others.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.