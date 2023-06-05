Watch CBS News
Local News

Sen. Blumenthal introduces bill to screen newborns for cytomegalovirus, which can cause deafness and seizures

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sen. Blumenthal calls for early screening to prevent birth defects
Sen. Blumenthal calls for early screening to prevent birth defects 00:41

CONNECTICUT -- Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is making a call to prevent birth defects. 

According to the CDC, one in five babies is born with cytomegalovirus, or CMV, a virus that can cause deafness, seizures and developmental delays. 

Blumenthal introduced a bill that would offer screenings for newborns at hospitals and by health care providers.

He said early screening is key. 

"Screening is the means to intervention and treatment. Screening is a way for parents to understand what the causes may be of a birth defect or a developmental disability," said Blumenthal. 

The proposal also includes $10 million for education and research. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 7:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.