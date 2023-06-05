Sen. Blumenthal introduces bill to screen newborns for cytomegalovirus, which can cause deafness and seizures
CONNECTICUT -- Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is making a call to prevent birth defects.
According to the CDC, one in five babies is born with cytomegalovirus, or CMV, a virus that can cause deafness, seizures and developmental delays.
Blumenthal introduced a bill that would offer screenings for newborns at hospitals and by health care providers.
He said early screening is key.
"Screening is the means to intervention and treatment. Screening is a way for parents to understand what the causes may be of a birth defect or a developmental disability," said Blumenthal.
The proposal also includes $10 million for education and research.
